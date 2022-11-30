Hot Stove open thread

Wednesday was another quiet day for the Atlanta Braves, but it feels like things are starting to simmer around the league with some of the biggest free agents. The Winter Meetings will get underway Sunday and the event could finally bring the offseason to life.
If you missed it, MLB Network’s Mark DeRosa was a guest on this week’s Battery Power TV and discussed Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson’s free agency and his role as manager for Team USA during the World Baseball Classic.
Here are the biggest headlines from Wednesday:
- The New York Yankees have reportedly given a contract offer to Aaron Judge in the eighth-year, $300 million neighborhood and may be willing to go even higher depending on what the Giants offer. Judge rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million offer from New York in March.
- The Phillies appear destined to land one of the top four shortstops on the market this winter and reportedly have former Dodger Trea Turner as their top priority.
- Speaking of shortstops, the Padres are reportedly showing interest in Xander Bogaerts.
- The Astros are planning to meet with free agent Wilson Contreras at the Winter Meetings.
