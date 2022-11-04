Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. joins Venezuelan Winter League Team, shortstop situation, more

The Fall Classic is rolling on between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies as the series shifts back to Houston on Saturday for Game Six. Houston leads the series 3-2 after Thursday night’s big win in Philly.

Houston’s Chas McCormick made a top-10 worthy catch in the bottom of the ninth that every baseball fan deserves to see…

Chas McCormick!!!!! OH MY WORD!!!! pic.twitter.com/qMGbgxSGTV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 4, 2022

All World Series talk aside, let’s get into some Braves news, including the burning shortstop questions.

Braves News:

Ronald Acuña Jr. was cleared by the Braves to work out with the Venezuelan Winter League team in his home town in La Guaira. He will not appear in any games.

Is it in the Braves’ best interest to spend big money on a top shortstop? Or is it time for the franchise to explore some other options?

MLB News:

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury that he suffered in June. His recovery time is nearly eight weeks.