Daily Hammer Podcast: Appreciating, and the idea of extending, Max Fried

The Braves certainly have a few storylines to address this offseason. From the shortstop position to plenty of young talents that hopefully will return to form, the Braves could be in an even better position on 2023 than they were last year. But of course, after a season full of extensions to core position players and Spencer Strider, Atlanta could also look to continue locking up their best talents. Aside from Dansby Swanson, a clear candidate for the next big extension from the Braves is Max Fried.

Shawn Coleman explores that possibility in today’s Daily Hammer:

Where does Fried rank among the best pitchers in the game

How Fried has continued to improve

Does the extension of Strider make an extension for Fried more likely

Possible contract estimates based off recent pitcher extensions

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.