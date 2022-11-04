Justyn-Henry Malloy and Austin Smith make Fall Stars rosters

The Arizona Fall League officially announced the rosters for the Fall Stars game that will take place Sunday, and Atlanta Braves prospects Justyn-Henry Malloy and Austin Smith were included among the roster. After a solid season with High-A Rome Smith has thrived in the Arizona Fall League where he has been one of Scottsdale’s top relief arms. In nine appearances all in relief Smith has posted a 2.79 ERA with 13 strikeouts and five walks in 9 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Your 2022 AFL Fall Stars ⭐️ #AFL22 pic.twitter.com/GPeDngXy4U — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 4, 2022

Justyn-Henry Malloy was selected by the fans as part of the Final 2 Vote for the final roster spot on the team. Malloy beat out fellow Braves prospect Cal Conley as well as the Giants Luis Matos and Dodgers Jose Ramos in the vote. Malloy has been one of the top hitters on the Scottsdale roster with a .303/.439/.409 slash line this fall. He has five doubles and a triple in 18 games, while drawing 15 walks, driving in six runs, and scoring nine runs.

As is often the case the Fall Stars roster contains a number of the top prospects from around Major League Baseball. On the National League side outfielder Jordan Walker (MLB Pipeline’s #6 overall prospect) from the Cardinals system is the top prospect in the game. Also featured is MLB’s #12 prospect Jordan Lawlar, but he will be unavailable due to injury. The top prospect on the American League side is the much-hyped Jasson Dominguez from the Yankees system. The American League roster also features Luisangel Acuña, younger brother of Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Fall Stars game begins at 4 PM EST/2 PM MST on Sunday, November 4th and will be broadcasted on MLB Network and streamed on MLB.com, unless the World Series ends in six games in which case it will only be streamed online.