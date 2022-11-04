Battery Power TV: High and low options for Braves on free-agent market

The Atlanta Braves have up to eight players who will become free agents after the last out of the World Series. If the Braves can’t resign the likes of Dansby Swanson, Kenley Jansen and the rest, where should they turn?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney have high and low options at each area where Atlanta could be shopper: shortstop, left field/designated hitter, rotation and bullpen.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts for every new episode.