Spencer Strider, Ronald Acuña Jr. take home Players Choice Award

MLB Awards season continued Friday night with the announcement for the winners of the 2022 Players Choice Awards. The Atlanta Braves had four finalists and came away with two winners. Spencer Strider was named Outstanding Rookie for the National League while Ronald Acuña Jr. was the NL’s Comeback Player.

Strider took home the honor over teammate Michael Harris and Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan. Acuña beat out Brandon Drury and Albert Pujols who were also finalists for Comeback Player.

Austin Riley was a finalist for the NL’s Outstanding Player Award, but that went to Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Here is the full list of Players Choice Awards winners:

Marvin Miller Man of the Year

Francisco Lindor - Mets

Curt Flood Award

Steve Rogers

Player of the Year

Aaron Judge - Yankees

American League Outstanding Player

Aaron Judge - Yankees

National League Outstanding Player

Paul Goldschmidt - Cardinals

American League Outstanding Pitcher

Justin Verlander - Astros

National League Outstanding Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara

American League Outstanding Rookie

Julio Rodriguez - Mariners

National League Outstanding Rookie

Spencer Strider - Braves

American League Comeback Player

Justin Verlander - Astros

National League Comeback Player

Ronald Acuña Jr. - Braves