Spencer Strider, Ronald Acuña Jr. take home Players Choice Award

MLB Awards season continued Friday night with the announcement for the winners of the 2022 Players Choice Awards. The Atlanta Braves had four finalists and came away with two winners. Spencer Strider was named Outstanding Rookie for the National League while Ronald Acuña Jr. was the NL’s Comeback Player.
Strider took home the honor over teammate Michael Harris and Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan. Acuña beat out Brandon Drury and Albert Pujols who were also finalists for Comeback Player.
Austin Riley was a finalist for the NL’s Outstanding Player Award, but that went to Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
Here is the full list of Players Choice Awards winners:
Marvin Miller Man of the Year
Francisco Lindor - Mets
Curt Flood Award
Steve Rogers
Player of the Year
Aaron Judge - Yankees
American League Outstanding Player
Aaron Judge - Yankees
National League Outstanding Player
Paul Goldschmidt - Cardinals
American League Outstanding Pitcher
Justin Verlander - Astros
National League Outstanding Pitcher
Sandy Alcantara
American League Outstanding Rookie
Julio Rodriguez - Mariners
National League Outstanding Rookie
Spencer Strider - Braves
American League Comeback Player
Justin Verlander - Astros
National League Comeback Player
Ronald Acuña Jr. - Braves
