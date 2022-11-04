Friday night open thread

Rain pushed a World Series travel day to a Friday. How about that?

I know you’ve all been anxiously waiting for these updates: there have been 28 games so far this postseason where the teams ended with a different amount of homers. In those 28 games, the team with more homers won 22 times, a winning percentage of .786. That’s in line with the usual regular season rate, but is a little lower than the 85 percent-ish rate we’ve seen in recent postseasons during the juiced ball era. And of course, last year’s rate was an incredibly high .926.

Anyway, that leaves two games to go, and the highest the proportion can get is up to 80 percent, even. So nothing remarkable, which is somewhat of a relief, I guess, given how the postseason started. (It was around 71 percent through the Wild Card round, and then stayed there through the Divisional round. However, in the Championship Series round, there was a homer differential in all but one game, and the team with more homers won every game, which is what reverted it.)

Anyway, I’ve typed a bunch of words about that, and now it’s open thread time.