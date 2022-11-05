This Day in Braves History: Terry Pendleton is named MVP

Braves Franchise History

1991 - Terry Pendleton is named as MVP of the National League. Pendleton led the lead in batting average (.319) and hits with 187. Pendleton will also win NL Comeback Player of the Year and his third Gold Glove Award. Pittsburgh’s Barry Bonds finished second in the voting.

MLB History

1901 - Ban Johnson and Charles Comiskey lease Sportsman’s Park for five years for an American League team. Two weeks later, it is announced that the Milwaukee Brewers franchise will become the St. Louis Browns in 1902.

1914 - The Court of Appeals upholds the ban on Sunday baseball.

1936 - The Brooklyn Dodgers name Burleigh Grimes as their new manager replacing Casey Stengel.

1968 - Pitcher Denny McLain, who won 31 games for Detroit, is the unanimous winner of the American League MVP Award.

1976 - Jim Palmer is the Cy Young Award winner in the American League after recording 22 wins while tossing 315 innings. Tigers rookie Mark Fidrych finished second.

1997 - The Milwaukee Brewers switch from the American League to the National League.

1997 - Davey Johnson resigns as manager on the same day he is named Manager of the Year for the American League after ending the Baltimore Orioles’ 13-year playoff drought in 1996 and then led them to the league’s best record in 1997. Johnson’s departure stems from a dispute over $10,500 in fines to second baseman Roberto Alomar. Johnson directed that the fines be paid to a charity. Owner Peter Angelos was upset with the way the matter was handled and Johnson resigned as a result.

2010 - The Blue Jays acquire catcher Miguel Olivo from the Rockies in exchange for a player to be named later, then immediately buy out his option for 2011. They will also buy out the option of closer Kevin Gregg who is coming off a 37 save season. In both instances GM Alex Anthopoulos says that the team is interested in re-signing both Olivo and Gregg, but both move on to other teams in 2011.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.