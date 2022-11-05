Braves News: Players Choice Award winners, Dansby Swanson’s in-season offer, more

Award season continued on Friday night with the Players Choice Awards. Spencer Strider brought home the National League’s Outstanding Rookie Award and Ronald Acuña Jr. came back with the honors of National League Comeback Player.

Austin Riley and Michael Harris were finalists. Click here for a full list of award winners.

Braves News:

The Braves reportedly made a $100M in-season offer to Dansby Swanson. Both parties began discussing a deal around the All-Star break.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was initially only reporting to the Venezuelan Winter League to work out with the team, but the Braves will now allow him to DH in five games.

Justyn-Henry Malloy and Austin Smith made the Arizona Fall League All-Star game.

Battery Power TV looks at the high (and low) options to consider from the free agent market.

If Dansby Swanson isn’t the answer at shortstop, who do the Braves turn to?

Should the Braves consider extending Max Fried now? Find out in the Daily Hammer Podcast.