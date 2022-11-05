World Series Game 6 open thread

The World Series will continue Saturday night with Game 6 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros moved to within one win of a championship with a 3-2 win in Game 5. The Astros will go with left-hander Framber Valdez while the Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler in hopes that he can keep their season alive.

Valdez pitched well in Game 2 of the series allowing four hits and a run over 6 1/3 innings. Saturday night will be his fourth start of the postseason where he has allowed 12 hits and three earned runs combined in 19 innings.

Wheeler was dealing with some arm fatigue, but reportedly came through his latest bullpen session fine and is ready to go Saturday night. He matched up against Valdez in Game 2 and struggled allowing six hits and five runs (four earned) in five innings. Despite that hiccup, he has been really good posting a 2.67 ERA over five starts this postseason.

World Series Game 6 - Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (*Houston leads 3-2)

Pitching Matchup: Zack Wheeler vs. Framber Valdez

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Start time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FOX