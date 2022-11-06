This Day in Braves History: David Justice wins Rookie of the Year

Braves Franchise History

1945 - The Boston Braves sign Billy Southworth to a three-year contract. Eddie Dyer will replace Southworth in St. Louis.

1990 - David Justice is wins the Rookie of the Year Award for the National League. Justice hit .282 with 28 home runs and replaced outfielder Dale Murphy in right field in August.

2007 - Greg Maddux wins his 17th Gold Glove setting a new record for the most Gold Glove wins by a player.

MLB History

1933 - Sidney Weil resigns as president of the Reds. Larry MacPhail acquires an interest in the team and is elected as director. He will also replace Weil as general manager.

1950 - Branch Rickey signs a five-year contract as executive vice president and general manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1969 - Denny McLain and Mike Cuellar tie in the voting for the American League Cy Young Award.

1974 - Mike Marshall becomes the first relief pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Marshall set major league records with 106 appearances and 208 innings pitched in relief.

1978 - The Yankees release pitcher Andy Messersmith, who will sign with the Dodgers.

1980 - Mariners GM Lou Gorman resigns to become vice president of the New York Mets.

1996 - MLB owners reject a proposed labor agreement that would have ended the three-year stalmate. The 18-12 vote threatens to push baseball back into full-fledged hostilities between the owners and the union.

2001 - Commissioner Bud Selig is given the authority to begin the process to eliminate two, yet to be announced, teams by a vote of 28-2. Players Union Executive Director calls the possibility of eliminating the Twins, Expos, Marlins or Devil Rays the most imprudent, unfortunate and worst way in which to begin the process of negotiating a new CBA.

2002 - The Giants announce that Dusty Baker will not return as manager.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.