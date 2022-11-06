Braves News: Astros win World Series, offseason begins, more

The Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. The Astros simply looked like the best team all the way through the playoffs and unlike in 2021, the Phillies were unable to stop the final series of the season. The Astros won the series with a game to spare as Dusty Baker finally got his World Series and the franchise finally got themselves a clean World Series removed from their sign stealing cheating scandal. The Phillies, on the other hand, come up with nothing to show for their hot run in the postseason after another mediocre regular season other than higher expectations for next season.

With the conclusion of the World Series, the offseason can begin in earnest, and the new free agents can begin to sign with new teams 5 days from the conclusion of the World Series, which is now set as Thursday. The most significant names that fall into that category for Atlanta are Kenley Jansen and Dansby Swanson. The Braves could reasonably not make any move to directly replace Jansen, with a number of high quality bullpen arms still under control, but they likely do need to make a move to fill the shortstop vacancy left by Dansby, even if that is just bringing the incumbent back. Qualifying offers must be extended by Thursday and all contract options must be decided by that time. Players who receive the qualifying option will have 10 days to decide whether to accept it.

