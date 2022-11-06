How to watch Justyn-Henry Malloy in Sunday’s Fall Stars Game

The Arizona Fall League’s annual Fall Stars Game will take place Sunday afternoon at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. The event will feature a pair of Braves prospects in pitcher Austin Smith and outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy. Malloy, who is the Braves 11th best prospect according to MLB Pipeline, won the fan vote for the final roster spot for the National League.

The Braves drafted Malloy in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech. He made the switch from third base to outfield in 2021 and advanced three levels ending his season with a brief cup of coffee in Gwinnett. He has appeared in 16 games in the Arizona Fall League for Scottsdale and is hitting .281/.423/.386 with 13 walks in 71 plate appearances.

Smith was the Braves’ 18th round pick out of Arizona in 2021. He spent most of the season at Rome and has made eight appearances in the AFL and has 12 strikeouts while allowing three runs in 8 2/3 innings.

The game is shifting to a National League vs. American League format this year. It will get underway at 4 p.m. ET and can be seen on MLB Network or streamed online at MLB.com. Mickey Storey and Reid Brignac will serve as managers for Saturday’s game.

Fall Stars Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona

TV: MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.com