Dansby Swanson, Kenley Jansen headline list of Braves’ free agents

As the World Series came to a close late Saturday night in Houston, the offseason officially began Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET when 131 players officially filed for free agency. The Braves have nine players on the list, headlined by shortstop Dansby Swanson and closer Kenley Jansen.

They are joined by outfielders Robbie Grossman and Adam Duvall, infielder Ehire Adrianza and pitchers Luke Jackson, Jesse Chavez, Darren O’Day and Jay Jackson.

The five-day quiet period, where teams are permitted to negotiate with their own free agents has begun and players can’t actually sign until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. During that period, teams will have to determine whether or not to issue a $19.65 million qualifying offer to their free agents. Swanson is the only player of the Braves’ group that is likely to receive a qualifying offer.

This will be the second straight offseason that one of Atlanta’s key infielders has entered free agency. The Braves and Freddie Freeman famously came to a stalemate last offseason that ultimately led the team to trade for Matt Olson, who they then locked up to a longterm extension. Freeman of course left for the Dodgers. It remains to be seen what this offseason holds for Swanson who joins a group of four marquee shortstops that are expected to be on the market. One way or another, Alex Anthopoulos will have to address the position in the coming months.

Another name that could join this list is starter Jake Odorizzi who has a $12.5 million player option for 2023. If he opts out, Odorizzi will receive a $6.25 million buyout and join Atlanta’s free agent list. Players with options have until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET to declare their intentions.