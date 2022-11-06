Braves have third-best 2023 World Series odds heading into offseason

The 2022 season certainly didn’t end the way the Atlanta Braves were hoping, but the team is set up well for the future. The Braves have locked up their young core and appear poised to be a force in the National League for years to come.

As the 2022 offseason gets underway, SportsBetting.ag has released World Series odds for 2023. The Dodgers enter the offseason as the favorite and are followed closely by the 2022 champion Astros. The Braves come in third ahead of the Yankees, Blue Jays and Mets.

The Phillies eliminated Atlanta in the Division Series and made a spirited run to the World Series before falling to Houston in six games. They and the Padres, who upset the Dodgers in the Division Series, both enter the offseason at 14-1.

Here is a look at World Series odds heading into the offseason:

Los Angeles Dodgers - 6-1

Houston Astros - 7-1

Atlanta Braves - 8-1

New York Yankees - 10-1

Toronto Blue Jays - 10-1

New York Mets - 12-1

Philadelphia Phillies - 14-1

San Diego Padres - 14-1

Chicago White Sox - 16-1

St. Louis Cardinals - 18-1

Seattle Mariners - 20-1

Milwaukee Brewers - 22-1

Boston Red Sox - 25-1

Tampa Bay Rays - 25-1

San Francisco Giants - 28-1

Los Angeles Angels - 33-1

Baltimore Orioles - 50-1

Cleveland Guardians - 50-1

Miami Marlins - 50-1

Texas Rangers - 50-1

Detroit Tigers - 60-1

Kansas City Royals - 75-1

Arizona Diamondbacks - 100-1

Chicago Cubs - 100-1

Cincinnati Reds - 100-1

Colorado Rockies - 100-1

Oakland Athletics - 150-1

Pittsburgh Pirates - 150-1

Washington Nationals - 150-1