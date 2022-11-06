Braves acquire Sam Hilliard from the Rockies

MLB’s offseason is underway and the Atlanta Braves have made their first move. The Braves announced Sunday afternoon that they have acquired 28-year old outfielder Sam Hilliard from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league right-hander Dylan Spain.

Hilliard appeared in 70 games for the Rockies in 2022, but hit just .184/.280/.264 with a 44 wRC+ in 200 plate appearances. Hilliard was drafted by the Rockies in the 15th round out of Wichita State in the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut in 2019 and has played 214 games in his career at the major league level while hitting .212/.294/.423 with 29 home runs and a 77 wRC+ in 570 career at-bats.

Spain was a 10th round pick by the Braves in the 2021 MLB Draft. He spent the 2022 season at Rome and has a 4.03 ERA in 47 career minor league games