Braves News: Braves acquire Sam Hillard from Rockies, Important Offseason Dates, more

Though the World Series ended less than 48 hours ago, the offseason has officially started for the Atlanta Braves. On Sunday, the Braves acquired outfielder Sam Hillard from Rockies in exchange for minor league pitcher Dylan Spain.

On the surface, this may seem to simply be a depth addition for the outfield. However, though Hillard has struggled more than he has succeeded in the majors so far in his career, there also is a bit of intrigue in his overall profile. He has ranked in the 90th percentile or better of major leaguers in MAX EV, Sprint Speed, and arm strength for multiple seasons since 2019. He clearly is an athlete, and if he can potentially learn how to make somewhat consistent contact, there could be some upside that the Braves feel could help them in 2023 and beyond.

While it is far from a guarantee Hillard turns into anything of significance, we do know that the Braves have had success getting value out of outfielders that struggled elsewhere. Perhaps they can do it once with Hillard once he arrives in Atlanta next season.

