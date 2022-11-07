MLB announces Draft Lottery will be held at Winter Meetings December 6

Major League Baseball announced Monday that the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. Part of the new CBA between the league and the players, the lottery will determine the order of the first six selections in the 2023 MLB Draft.

All clubs that didn’t qualify for the Postseason in 2022 will be eligible for the 2023 Lottery. The Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates have the best odds of landing the No. 1 selection.

The complete list of eligible clubs and their odds for obtaining the first pick are listed below.

The results will be revealed on MLB Network at 8:30 p.m. on December 6.