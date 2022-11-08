Daily Hammer Podcast: ShortStop Tiers and Potential High Honors for Past and Present Braves

Without a doubt, the future of the shortstop position for the Braves is the biggest storyline of their offseason.

But that also could be said for many hopeful contenders in 2023.

The Dodgers, Cardinals, Phillies, Yankees, among others, all could be looking to make a big potential splash for Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, or Dansby Swanson. As a result, each of these players will likely have enough interest to earn the contracts they seek in time. They could make things quite interesting with Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves as they look to fill a significant spot of their young core.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and a few other topics in the Daily Hammer:

Potential contract expectations for Turner, Correa, Swanson, and Bogaerts

Why Bogaerts may not make the most sense at his expected price

Could Dansby be the best value?

Which Braves player has the best chance at winning at BBWAA award?

With a new opportunity, could Dale Murphy or Fred Mcgriff finally make the Hall of Fame?

