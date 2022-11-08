Michael Harris is Baseball Digest’s Rookie of the Year

Baseball Digest has named Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris as its Rookie of the Year for the 2022 season. Harris and teammate Spencer Strider were named as finalists for the BBWAA’s Rookie of the Year Award for the National League Monday night.

Baseball Digest has named @MoneyyyMikeee their 2022 Baseball Digest/eBay NL Rookie of the Year! pic.twitter.com/G6GEOuFBwU — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 8, 2022

Harris was promoted from Double A in late May and solidified the team’s outfield defense with his play in center field. He surprised a lot of people with his contributions at the plate as well and was one of Atlanta’s most consistent contributors hitting .297/.339/.514 with 19 home runs and a 136 wRC+. He was second on the team in stolen bases with 20 and is 4.8 fWAR total was third behind only Dansby Swanson (6.4) and Austin Riley (5.5).

Strider was named Rookie of the Year by the Sporting News at the end of October. We will find out which rookie will come out on top in the BBWAA voting when the results are announced on November 14.