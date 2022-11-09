This Day in Braves History: November 9

Braves Franchise History

1950 - Sam Jethroe of the Boston Braves is named as Rookie of the Year for the National League. Jethroe, at 31 years of age, is the oldest rookie to win the award.

MLB History

1925 - The Brooklyn Robins claim Rabbit Maranville off of waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

1937 - Joe Medwick is named MVP of the National League after winning the triple crown.

1953 - The United States Supreme Court reaffirms its earlier position that baseball is a sport and not a business and there is not subject to antitrust laws.

1960 - Roger Maris edges out teammate Mickey Mantle for the MVP award in the American League.

1976 - The Athletics release Billy Williams, ending his 18-year career in the majors. Williams retires with 426 home runs, 1,475 RBI and 2,711 career hits.

1982 - Robin Yount captures 27 first place votes and beats out Eddie Murray and Doug DeCinces for the American League’s MVP award.

1992 - The Mariners name Lou Piniella as their new manager.

1993 - Giants outfielder Barry Bonds is voted as MVP of the National League for the third time in four years. He joins Stan Musial, Roy Campanella and Mike Schmidt as the NL’s only three-time MVPs.

1995 - Hideo Nomo is named Rookie of the Year in the National League, becoming the first Japanese player to ever win an MLB Award.

1999 - Royals outfielder Carlos Beltran wins the Rookie of the Year Award in the American League. Beltran is the first AL rookie since Mark McGwire in 1987 to finish with 100 or more RBI. Additionally, Beltran was the first rookie to have a 100 run scored, 100 RBI season since Fred Lynn in 1975.

2000 - Dusty Baker is named Manager of the Year for the National League and joins Tony Larissa as the only three-time winners of the award.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.