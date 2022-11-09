Braves News: Baseball Digest names Michael Harris ROY, important offseason dates, more

Award season continued as Baseball Digest announced its 2022 Rookie of the Year Award winner, and this year, Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II brought home the honors. Spencer Strider was a finalist for the award.

Baseball Digest has named @MoneyyyMikeee their 2022 Baseball Digest/eBay NL Rookie of the Year! pic.twitter.com/G6GEOuFBwU — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 8, 2022

Harris owned a .297 batting average during the regular season and appeared in 114 big-league games after being promoted from Double-A in May. He also launched 19 homers and stole 20 bags.

21-year-old Harris is also a finalist for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Rookie of the Year Award. BBWAA’s highly anticipated Rookie of the Year announcement will come on November 14.

