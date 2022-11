We will find out the winners of the BBWAA Awards next week, but the Atlanta Braves have two players in Michael Harris and Spencer Strider who are nominated for the Rookie of the Year Award in the National League. As the season played out, it seemed like both players flip flopped back and forth as the favorite.

Tonight’s open thread question is this. If you had a vote for Rookie of the Year in the NL, who would you vote for? Let us know in the comments below.