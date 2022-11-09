Braves trade Jake Odorizzi, cash to Rangers for Kolby Allard

The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday evening that they have acquired left-hander Kolby Allard from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Jake Odorizzi and cash. Odorizzi had a player option for 2023 and apparently was planning to opt in.

The Atlanta Braves today acquired LHP Kolby Allard from the Texas Rangers in exchange for RHP Jake Odorizzi and cash. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 9, 2022

The Braves originally drafted Allard with the 14th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut with the club in 2018 and was traded to Texas in 2019 at the trade deadline for reliever Chris Martin. He appeared in just 10 games for the Rangers last offseason and allowed 17 runs in 21 innings.

Atlanta acquired Odorizzi from the Houston Astros in exchange for reliever Will Smith at the deadline this season. He made 10 starts for the Braves and had a 5.24 ERA and a 5.14 FIP in 46 1⁄ 3 innings.

The significant part of this deal is the cash that is going along with Odorizzi to Texas. Odorizzi had a $12.5 million player option for 2023 and apparently was going to opt in. He didn’t have much of a path to a meaningful role with the team for 2023 and the opted to move him and save a part of that salary.