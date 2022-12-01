This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Billy Wagner

Braves Franchise History

1912 - Boston Braves owner James Gaffney purchases the Allston Golf Club on Commonwealth Avenue with a plan to construct a ballpark there. Groundbreaking will take place on March 20, 1915.

1998 - Free agent outfielder Otis Nixon is signed by the Atlanta Braves. The speedster Nixon was a starter for Atlanta from 1991 to 1993

2009 - The Braves sign reliever Billy Wagner to a one-year, $7 million contract. Wagner missed most of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery but came back in August to pitch two games for the New York Mets and then post a 1.98 ERA in 13 games after being traded to the Boston Red Sox.

2016 - The Braves trade Luke Dykstra, Chris Ellis and John Gant to the Cardinals in exchange for veteran Jaime Garcia.

MLB History

1928 - NL President John Heydler becomes the first person to propose using a DH to hit in place of the pitcher. The NL will vote in favor of the proposal, but it will be voted down in the American League.

1942 - At major league meetings in Chicago, World War II travel restrictions are the order of the day. Owners decide to restrict travel to a three-trip schedule rather than the customary four. Spring training in 1943 will be limited to locations north of the Potomac or Ohio rivers and east of the Mississippi.

1954 - The Yankees and Orioles complete the largest trade in major league history as 17 players, including Don Larsen, Gene Woodling, Bob Turley change teams. The first phase of the transaction began November 18th and will conclude today after the major league draft.

1964 - The Houston Colt .45s officially change their nickname to “Astros.” The change coincides with the team’s impending move from Colt Stadium to the Harris County Domed Stadium, also known as the Astrodome. The change in name for the three-year old franchise is prompted by a dispute with the Colt firearm company and the team’s proximity to NASA headquarters.

1971 - The Chicago Cubs release future Hall of Famer Ernie Banks, ending his 19-year major league career. The Cubs also announce that Banks will serve as a coach on manager Leo Durocher’s staff next season. Mr. Cub finishes his playing career with 512 home runs and 1,636 RBI.

1987 - Free agent outfielder Brett Butler is signed by the Giants.

2000 - Reliever Turk Wendell agrees to a three-year deal worth $9,999,999 with the New York Mets.

2014 - The Mariners sign outfielder Nelson Cruz to a four-year, $57 million deal.

2015 - The Red Sox sign free agent starter David Price to a seven-year deal worth $217 million.

2018- The Mets acquire second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz from Seattle in exchange for Jay Bruce and Anthony Swarzak, along with prospects, Gerson Bautista, Justin Dunn and Jarred Kelenic.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.