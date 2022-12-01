Braves News: Offseason calm (hopefully) before the winter meetings storm, season review, more

The MLB offseason continued to drag along at a pretty glacial pace on Wednesday. Hopefully the winter meetings, which start Sunday, will catalyze some action. There have been some reports that Aaron Judge is expected to decide by the end of the meetings, and that would certainly be some significant news leaguewide, although the seemingly most likely scenario is a return to New York, which is also the least interesting scenario. Some momentum has built up behind the Phillies for Trea Turner, which would be unfortunate for Atlanta, bringing a notorious Braves Killer (TM) back into the NL East.

Meanwhile we continue to roll out our season reviews of every player the Braves had on the major league roster, as well as some select names from the farm system.

Braves News

Elaine took a look back at Max Fried’s Cy Young runner-up 2022.

Garrett reviewed Braves’ first round pick Owen Murphy’s first pro season.

Justin Toscano of the AJC ($$$PAYWALL$$$) wrote that the Braves still believe in Marcell Ozuna.

MLB News

Multiple sources reported significant interest from the Phillies in Trea Turner and listed them as a strong favorite to sign him.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared his most recent knowledge on the market, including a prediction of movement in the near future.

Aaron Judge seems likely to sign somewhere before the end of the meetings.

The Pirates DFA’d Lewis Diaz.

Yasiel Puig pled not guilty in a sports gambling case.

Jon Morosi reports that the Guardians are interested in A’s catcher Sean Murphy and that Murphy could be traded by the end of the meetings.