Hot Stove open thread

It has been another slow day for the MLB offseason, but that isn’t terribly surprising with the Winter Meetings scheduled to begin this weekend. The biggest news of the day was the passing of Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry at the age of 84. He was the first pitcher to win a Cy Young Award in each league and compiled a career 314-265 record with a 3.11 ERA and 3,534 strikeouts. Perry spent the 1981 season in Atlanta where he had an 8-9 record with a 3.94 ERA in 150 2/3 innings.

