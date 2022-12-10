This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Jesse Chavez

Braves Franchise History

2009 - The Braves trade Rafael Soriano to the Rays in exchange for Jesse Chavez.

MLB History

1918 - John Heydler is formally elected as president of the National League. Heydler was secretary for the NL, but had been the acting President since John Tener stepped down in August.

1919 - American League directors pass a resolution accusing Ban Johnson of overstepping his duties. The resolution demands that league files be turned over and that an auditor review all financial accounts. Owners for New York, Boston and Chicago are unhappy after Johnson attempted to suspend pitcher Carl Mays after he left his team without authorization during the past season.

1925 - The American League protests the use of rosin by pitchers, but the joint rules committee votes it in.

1935 - Ford Frick is reelected as President of the National League. He will serve a two-year term and is given a raise.

1953 - Walter O’Malley unveils a plan for a new stadium in Brooklyn, but it will never be built.

1958 - The University of Pittsburgh agrees to purchase Forbes Field from the Pirates and lease it to them for five years or until a new municipal stadium is built.

1971 - The Mets trade Nolan Ryan and three prospects to the Angels for shortstop Jim Fregosi.

1981 - The Cardinals acquire shortstop Ozzie Smith and right-hander Steve Mura from the Padres in exchange for Gary Templeton and outfielder Sixto Lezcano.

1984 - The Mets acquire catcher Gary Carter from the Expos in exchange for Hubie Brooks, Mike Fitzgerald and Herm Winningham.

1988 - Willie Randolph signs with the Dodgers.

1996 - The Reds sign free agent Kent Mercker.

2008 - The Yankees sign CC Sabathia to a seven-year, $161 million deal.

2019 - The Yankees sign Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million deal.

