Braves News: Hot stove update, seasons in review, and more

The hot stove was rather frigid on Friday as Winter Meetings are behind us and the next notable offseason date comes on January 13, where players who are arbitration-eligible will configure a salary with their clubs. Aside from the signing of Joe Jimenez, the Atlanta Braves had a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings and the club’s biggest question mark still remains at shortstop.

Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson are the last two shortstops of the “Big Four” that are unclaimed, and *hopefully* the shortstop position will soon be filled. However, MLB’s Mark Bowman reported that negotiations between Swanson and the Braves have been slim since the offseason began. Until then, there are a few news and notes from the Braves organization.

Braves News:

Battery Power TV takes a look at what went right and what went wrong for Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2022. Plus, how he is gearing up for a big 2023.

The season in review series continues with Dylan Lee and Dylan Dodd.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the Winter Meetings and looks ahead at the coming weeks for the Braves’ front office staff.

MLB News:

RHP Trevor Williams is in agreement with the Washington Nationals on a two-year deal with a $13M guarantee.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly checked in on infielders Justin Turner and Evan Longoria.

The Philadelphia Phillies officially announced the two-year, $15M deal with LHP Matt Strahm.

Catcher Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals have finalized their five-year, $87.5M contract. Contreras was previously pursued by the Los Angeles Angels before the deal with the Cards was finalized.

The San Diego Padres formally announced the 11-year, $280M deal that will bring SS Xander Bogaerts to San Diego.

Even after some huge signings at the Winter Meetings, the New York Mets are still showing interest in RHP Kodai Senga. The organization also formally announced the signing of lefty Jose Quintana to a two-year, $26M deal, and reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10M deal.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly shown interest in Japanese pitcher Shintaro Fujinami.