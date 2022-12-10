Embers on the stove open thread

Not much is happening around MLB these days, as the Winter Meetings frenzy has drawn to a close, and a lot of players, agents, and the like are packing it in until after the holidays.
But, join me in celebrating the joining in matrimony of Mallory Diane Pugh and James Dansby Swanson today. They’re probably having fun right about now.
Anyway, around MLB:
- The Blue Jays signed Kevin Kiermaier. This will be the erstwhile defensive standout’s first time outside the Tampa Bay organization.
- MLB and MLBPA announced the pre-arbitration bonus pool awards. I still have no idea exactly how they’re assigning these, but both Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider each got around $1M. Of course, for those two guys, this isn’t a huge deal since they’ve already signed hefty extensions with the Braves, but it’s a bigger deal for someone like Andres Gimenez who had a $1.2M signing bonus but hasn’t yet been extended and is still earning league minimum.
