This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Gerald Williams

Braves Franchise History

1970 - Rico Carty injures his knee in a Dominican League game. The injury will cause Carty to miss the entire 1971 season.

1997 - The Braves acquire outfielder Gerald Williams from the Brewers in exchange for Chad Fox.

MLB History

1906 - Harry Pulliam is reelected president of the National League at a salary of $10,000.

1924 - Eddie Collins signs on as player-manager of the White Sox.

1928 - NL President John Heydler proposes the DH for pitchers to improve and speed up the game.

1934 - The NL votes to permit night baseball and authorizes a maximum of seven games by any team that chooses to install lights. The AL won’t grant permission for night games until 1937.

1940 - The Major Leagues extend the contract of Kenesaw Mountain Landis to another four-year term.

1950 - At the Winter Meetings, Major League owners vote 9-7 against renewing commissioner Happy Chandler’s contract for a new term.

1984 - Fred Lynn signs a four-year deal with the Orioles.

1991 - The Mets acquire Bret Saberhagen and Bill Pecota from the Royals in exchange for Kevin McReynolds, Gregg Jefferies and Keith Miller.

1996 - The Yankees sign free agent pitcher Mike Stanton to a three-year deal.

1997 - The Twins sign outfielder Otis Nixon.

2000 - Alex Rodriguez signs a 10-year, $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

2003 - Andy Pettitte signs a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Astros.

2018 - The Phillies sign outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a three-year, $50 million deal.

2020 - The Phillies hire Dave Dombrowski to be their new President of Baseball Operations and General Manager.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.