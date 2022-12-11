 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Battery Power Podcast Episode 381: Winter Meetings wrap-up and shortstop uncertainty

By Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland
Oakland Athletics v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Winter Meetings are over and Major League Baseball is buckled down for the long, cold winter. The Atlanta Braves did make a move this week, but in the aggregate, Atlanta has been quieter than some other squads, and the Battery Power Podcast takes stock of the market as of Sunday, December 11.

Episode 381 features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:

