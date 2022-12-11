Battery Power Podcast Episode 381: Winter Meetings wrap-up and shortstop uncertainty

The Winter Meetings are over and Major League Baseball is buckled down for the long, cold winter. The Atlanta Braves did make a move this week, but in the aggregate, Atlanta has been quieter than some other squads, and the Battery Power Podcast takes stock of the market as of Sunday, December 11.

Episode 381 features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:

The Braves landed another potentially elite relief pitcher in Joe Jimenez

Justyn-Henry Malloy won’t be walking through the door to the Braves major league club, and it’s important to realize not every minor league system is created equal

Atlanta’s bullpen was already quite strong, and now it projects to be even better with Jimenez

MLB teams spent more than a billion dollars in the blink of an eye this week, and some of the deals were legitimately eye-popping

Maybe the Charlie Morton deal is looking better by the day?

Elvis Andrus has been floated as a potential shortstop option by MLB.com’s Mark Bowman and Atlanta’s reported offer to Dansby Swanson isn’t exactly robust by current market standards

Much, much more

