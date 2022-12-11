Braves News: Cooling stove, season reviews, more

After the flurry of transactions that surrounded the winter meetings, the market is cooling back down. The biggest news of Saturday was Steve Cohen continuing to not care about money and signing Kodai Senga for the Mets, and the Blue Jays’ signing long time Tampa Bay Ray’s centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Since Jacob deGrom signed, Mets have guaranteed almost $360 million to Brandon Nimmo, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and David Robertson. CBT payroll is ~$345 million. With penalties, current payroll: $421 million. First on the Senga news tonight was @martinonyc. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2022

Most of the top free agents have now signed, with Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Carlos Rodon as the last remaining options at the top of the market. The middle and bottom of the market still contain a decent number of options, but even many of those have been signed. The Braves have yet to make a big move for a shortstop or outfielder, although they did make a trade of note.

Braves News

MLB News

The Blue Jays reportedly signed Kevin Kiermaier to a deal of unknown terms at the moment of writing this.

Rumors of the Yankees being in on Carlos Rodon and of Correa’s suitors floated around on Saturday.

The Mets continue to spend absurd money, as they added Kodai Senga to an already expensive roster on a 5 year, $75 million deal with a no trade clause and an opt-out after the third year.

The Nationals signed Trevor Williams to a 2 year, $13 million deal.