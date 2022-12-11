Hot Stove open thread

While we continue to wait for the Atlanta Braves to make a move, here are the biggest headlines from Sunday around Major League Baseball:
This was reported a while back, but the SSG Landers of the Korea Baseball Organization have made it official and announced the signing of former Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia. Heredia will reportedly earn $900,000 and will have the opportunity to earn an additional $100,000 in performance bonuses.
Frank Schwindel has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Orix Buffaloes of the NPB.
The Red Sox may not have free agent right-hander Nathan Eovaldi as one of their top priorities this offseason.
The Cardinals are one of the teams that has recently shown interest in free agent lefty Carlos Rodon.
