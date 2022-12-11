Dansby Swanson could be option for Dodgers, per report

While there has been a flurry of activity around Major League Baseball, Dansby Swanson remains a free agent and reports indicate that he has a number of suitors. One possibility might be the Los Angeles Dodgers according to a report by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Star free agent SS Dansby Swanson appears to be possibility for the Dodgers, where he could reunite with Freddie Freeman. Swanson, who married USWNT/Chicago Red Stars star Mallory Pugh Saturday, also has drawn interest from Cubs/others. Incumbent Braves remain stealthy or quiet. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2022

Swanson’s wedding to soccer star Mallory Pugh was over the weekend. It is reasonable to think that his market might start to move forward in the coming days. The Chicago Cubs are also a potential landing spot for Swanson and they have also shown interest in shortstop Carlos Correa.

The Atlanta Braves remain quiet. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reported last week that Swanson reached out to Alex Anthopoulos recently to get a feel for where things stood. Bowman added in the report that the Braves offered Swanson a deal with an average annual value between $16-17 million. That is likely not going to get it done even if Swanson were willing to leave some money on the table.