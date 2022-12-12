 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Ralph Garr to the White Sox

By Kris Willis
MLB: OCT 11 NL Division Series - Brewers at Braves Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1966 - With a 4-3 vote, The U.S. Supreme Court refuses to review Wisconsin’s suit to block the Braves’ move to Atlanta.

1975 - Atlanta trades Ralph Garr and Larvell Blanks to the White Sox in exchange for Dick Ruthven, Ken Henderson and Ozzie Osborn.

MLB History

1887 - A baseball reporters association is created and organized. It pledges to standardize scoring practices, especially in the grey area of stolen bases.

1902 - Harry Pulliam is elected as president of the National League.

1906 - The American League gives president Ban Johnson a raise to $15,000 for the remaining four years of his contract.

1927 - The National League reports a new high of more than five million in attendance for the league in 1927.

1933 - At their annual meetings, the owners vote to give Judge Landis another seven-year contract as commissioner. Will Harridge is given a new five-year deal as American League president.

1949 - The American League rejects a proposal to bring back the legal spitball by a 7-1 vote. The rules committee also alters the strike zone to the space between the armpits and the top of the knees.

1986 - The Yankees re-sign outfielder Claudell Washington.

1996 - The Marlins sign outfielder Moises Alou to a five-year, $25 million deal.

1998 - Kevin Brown agrees to a seven-year deal with the Dodgers that will pay him $15 million per season.

2016 - The Dodgers re-sign Kenley Jansen to a five-year, $80 million deal.

2018 - Charlie Morton agrees to a two-year, $30 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

