Braves News: More Dansby Swanson suitors, Best Catches in 2022, more

While much of the baseball world remains focused on where a few more big names will sign in the coming weeks, one of the big names had some more important matters to focus on this weekend. On Saturday, Dansby Swanson married USWNT star Mallory Pugh. Congratulations to the newly weds!

Of course, in the near future, Swanson will likely take care of other important matters, mainly where he will continue his baseball career. Though it seemed as if chances remained good even as the Braves 2022 season ended that Swanson could return to Atlanta, the reality that he may sign elsewhere seems to grow with each passing week. One logical reason for this is that the list of interested teams in Swanson continues to grow as well, as the Dodgers seem to be showing interest in the 2022 Gold Glove Winner.

This seems to be more of a statement of logic than an indication anything is imminent with Swanson. Other teams, such as the Cubs and Angels, have been linked to him as well. But the Dodgers are a sensible suitor for multiple reasons: they have a need for a shortstop with Trea Turner now in Philadelphia, they are more than capable of making an attractive offer, and Swanson’s connection with Freddie Freeman is certainly a selling point. It remains to be seen which team in time will really look to make an effort to sign Swanson. But with the money that has already been committed to players, and now multiple big market teams in the mix, if Swanson is to return to Atlanta, it will likely take a sizable commitment.

