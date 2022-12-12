Braves reportedly acquire A’s catcher Sean Murphy (UPDATED)

The After a quiet start to the Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves have reportedly made a significant move acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics per a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: Catcher Sean Murphy has been traded to the Atlanta Braves, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 12, 2022

The Braves were previously rumored to have interest in Murphy, but a deal never materialized. He was easily the best catcher available on the market and won’t be a free agent until 2026. He hit .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and a 122 wRC+ and was worth 5.1 fWAR in 2022.

The deal according to Passan is a three way trade that also involves the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers are acquiring William Contreras while Manny Pina is headed to Oakland.

The deal sending Sean Murphy to Atlanta is part of a three-way trade with the Oakland A's and Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. One of the players heading to Milwaukee is catcher William Contreras. Oakland is getting catcher Manny Pina. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 12, 2022

Pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok is also headed to Oakland per FanSided’s Robert Murray.

Right-hander Freddy Tarnok is going to the Oakland A’s from the Atlanta Braves in the three-team trade, according to a source familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 12, 2022

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel reports that the Braves are also sending left-hander Kyle Muller to Oakland in the deal. The Brewers are also sending utility player Esteury Ruiz to the A’s. Milwaukee is also receiving minor league pitcher Justin Yeager from the Braves and right-hander Joe Payamps from Oakland.

UPDATE - ESPN’s Jeff Passan has the breakdown on the full trade.

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Atlanta gets: C Sean Murphy



Oakland gets: LHP Kyle Muller, UT Esteury Ruiz, RHP Freddy Tarnok, RHP Royber Salinas, C Manny Piña



Milwaukee gets: C William Contreras, RHP Justin Yeager, RHP Joel Payamps — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 12, 2022

Update - The Braves have officially announced the deal.