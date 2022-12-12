 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves reportedly acquire A’s catcher Sean Murphy (UPDATED)

The stove is lit!

By Kris Willis Updated
MLB: SEP 28 Athletics at Angels Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The After a quiet start to the Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves have reportedly made a significant move acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics per a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Braves were previously rumored to have interest in Murphy, but a deal never materialized. He was easily the best catcher available on the market and won’t be a free agent until 2026. He hit .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and a 122 wRC+ and was worth 5.1 fWAR in 2022.

The deal according to Passan is a three way trade that also involves the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers are acquiring William Contreras while Manny Pina is headed to Oakland.

Pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok is also headed to Oakland per FanSided’s Robert Murray.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel reports that the Braves are also sending left-hander Kyle Muller to Oakland in the deal. The Brewers are also sending utility player Esteury Ruiz to the A’s. Milwaukee is also receiving minor league pitcher Justin Yeager from the Braves and right-hander Joe Payamps from Oakland.

UPDATE - ESPN’s Jeff Passan has the breakdown on the full trade.

Update - The Braves have officially announced the deal.

