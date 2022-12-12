Battery Power Podcast: Sean Murphy, William Contreras trade emergency reaction

The Atlanta Braves made a big splash on Monday afternoon, landing Oakland Athletics standout catcher Sean Murphy as part of a blockbuster, three-team trade that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. Shortly after the deal was finalized and announced, the Battery Power Podcast convened for an emergency episode to break it all down.

Episode 382 features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following topics:

The Braves got the best player in the trade, and Sean Murphy is very, very good at baseball

Atlanta did pay a real price, namely in the loss of William Contreras to Milwaukee

What on earth are the A’s doing? Why didn’t they just take Contreras?

What does this mean for Travis d’Arnaud and Atlanta’s catching situation in 2023 and beyond

Atlanta has the best catching situation in all of baseball, and it may not be particularly close

The Braves still have holes to fill, and this doesn’t necessarily change that

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.