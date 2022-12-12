Battery Power TV: Murphy, d’Arnaud give Braves arguably game’s best catching duo

There may not be a better catching tandem in the game than what the Atlanta Braves boast after landing Sean Murphy.

It was an upgrade that wasn’t on anyone’s to-do list, but the Braves couldn’t pass up a premium defender after a premium defensive position, as they acquired Murphy on Monday in a three way deal with the Oakland A’s and Milwaukee Brewers.

Cory McCartney runs through a deal for a player that checked every box for the Braves, as they moved on from William Contreras, while also dealing away their No. 1 prospect, Kyle Muller.

