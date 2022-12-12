 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: Murphy, d’Arnaud give Braves arguably game’s best catching duo

Third in fWAR at catcher in 2022, Atlanta poised to be even better after landing Gold Glove winner

By Cory McCartney
There may not be a better catching tandem in the game than what the Atlanta Braves boast after landing Sean Murphy.

It was an upgrade that wasn’t on anyone’s to-do list, but the Braves couldn’t pass up a premium defender after a premium defensive position, as they acquired Murphy on Monday in a three way deal with the Oakland A’s and Milwaukee Brewers.

Cory McCartney runs through a deal for a player that checked every box for the Braves, as they moved on from William Contreras, while also dealing away their No. 1 prospect, Kyle Muller.

