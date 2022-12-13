 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: December 13

By Kris Willis
Rico Brogna #2

Braves Franchise History

1923 - the Braves acquire second baseman Colton Tierney from the Phillies one exchange for shortstop Hod Ford and outfielder Ray Powell.

1930 - The Boston Braves release George Sisler, effectively ending his 15-year career.

2000 - Atlanta signs first baseman Rico Brogna.

MLB History

1916 - American League owners approve the sale of the Red Sox to Harry Frazier and Hugh Ward.

1956 - The Dodgers trade Jackie Robinson to the Giants for pitcher Dick Littlefield and $35,000. Robinson though chooses to retire from baseball rather than accept the trade.

1961 - Mickey Mantle signs his contract for 1962 and will make $82,000 making him the second highest paid Yankees player ever behind only Joe DiMaggio.

1983 - At age 40, Joe Morgan signs a one-year contract with the Oakland A’s.

1996 - The Blue Jays and Roger Clemens agree on a three-year, $24.75 million deal.

1998 - The Mets sign free agent outfielder Rickey Henderson.

2001 - The Yankees sign first baseman Jason Gianni to a seven-year, $120 million deal.

2017 - The Marlins trade outfielder Marcell Ozuna to the Cardinals in exchange for Sandy Alcantara and three prospects. Agent Scott Boras says that the Marlins “have turned into a pawn shot” in regards to their recent moves.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

