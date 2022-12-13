Braves News: Atlanta Acquires Sean Murphy, William Contreras traded to Milwaukee, more

On Monday, the Braves made what could be arguably their biggest move of the offseason in acquiring Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy. It is the second big trade that Atlanta has made with the A’s this calander year, as they also acquired Matt Olson from Oakland in March. Murphy is considered one of the best all-around catchers in the game, and with three years of control left before free agency, he also is one of the best values in the game from a cost perspective.
Of course, cost takes on multiple meanings when it comes to what the Braves also had to give up in their trade for Murphy. Six players from the Atlanta system, either the majors or the minors, are on their way to Milwaukee or Oakland, the most notable of which is young slugger William Contreras. A clear fan favorite and very good hitting talent, Contreras was likely a very hard piece to part with. However, that is the price of doing business, and the Braves once again showed they are willing to do what it takes to get their guy.
Braves News
MLB News
