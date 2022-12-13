Hot stove open thread

You know that tweet that’s summarized as:
Me: here’s half my salary
Daycare: here’s a new virus every two weeks.
Well, that’s been my life for a while now. Fun stuff.
Also fun: guessing what the Braves will do next. I have no idea. Do you?
Around MLB:
- Yankees are preparing a “formal” offer for Carlos Rodon, which I guess means one not written in crayon?
- The Rockies signed Pierce Johnson, continuing their fun forays into buying relievers. At least this deal isn’t egregious, just $5M, compared to what both the Rockies and other teams have done with reliever spending throughout much of recent history.
- The Giants signed Ross Stripling to a $25M/2 deal. All told, it was one of the less-inflated deals of the offseason so far, as he was predicted to get right around there in total guarantees on average — I still wouldn’t have done it, though.
Loading comments...