Hot stove open thread

What will the Braves do next?

By Ivan the Great
2021 World Series Game 4: Houston Astros v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/MLB Photos via Getty Images

You know that tweet that’s summarized as:

Me: here’s half my salary

Daycare: here’s a new virus every two weeks.

Well, that’s been my life for a while now. Fun stuff.

Also fun: guessing what the Braves will do next. I have no idea. Do you?

Around MLB:

  • Yankees are preparing a “formal” offer for Carlos Rodon, which I guess means one not written in crayon?
  • The Rockies signed Pierce Johnson, continuing their fun forays into buying relievers. At least this deal isn’t egregious, just $5M, compared to what both the Rockies and other teams have done with reliever spending throughout much of recent history.
  • The Giants signed Ross Stripling to a $25M/2 deal. All told, it was one of the less-inflated deals of the offseason so far, as he was predicted to get right around there in total guarantees on average — I still wouldn’t have done it, though.

