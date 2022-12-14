This Day in Braves History: December 14

Braves Franchise History

1916 - The Boston Braves acquire outfielder Joe Kelly from the Cubs in exchange for coach Fred Mitchell who will take over as Chicago’s new manager.

1949 - The Braves trade Alvin Dark and Eddie Stanky to the New York Giants in exchange for Willard Marshall, Sid Gordon, Buddy Kerr and Sam Webb.

1950 - Braves owner Lou Perini is named to a committee along with Phil Wrigley, Del Webb and Ellis Ryan to select a new Commissioner as soon as possible. The league elected to not renew Happy Chandler’s contract three days earlier after a 9-7 vote.

MLB History

1922 - In a joint meeting between the American and National Leagues, the ban on non-waiver trades after June 15 is approved. The NL favorited a 50-player limit until June 15 while the American League voted for 40. Judge Landis breaks the tie by siding with the American League. Additionally, compensation for World Series umpires is set at a flat $2,000. It had previously been a percentage of the players’ pool.

1961 - Roger Maris’ request for a $75,000 contract is denied by the Yankees.

1965 - Eddie Stanky is named as the new manager of the White Sox.

1982 - The Giants trade Joe Morgan and Al Holland to the Phillies in exchange for Mike Krukow, Mark Davis and Charles Penigar.

1994 - Labor talks between Major League Baseball and the Players Association headed by federal mediator Bill Usery break down.

2000 - The Cardinals trade Fernando Tatis and Britt Reames to the Expos for pitchers Dustin Hermanson and Steve Kline.

2001 - The A’s acquire outfielder David Justice from the Mets in exchange for Mark Guthrie and Tyler Yates. The Mets had acquired Justice a week earlier in a deal that sent Robin Ventura to the Yankees.

2012 - Anibal Sanchez agrees to a five-year, $80 million deal to stay with the Detroit Tigers.

2015 - The Giants sign Johnny Cueto.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.