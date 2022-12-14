Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos on Sean Murphy trade, season reviews, and more

The biggest storyline for the Atlanta Braves this week continues to be the recent acquisition of catcher Sean Murphy, in a three-team trade between the Oakland A’s, Milwaukee Brewers, and Braves. The trade sent LHP Kyle Muller, catcher Manny Piña, and two others to the A’s. The Brewers received catcher William Contreras and a right-handed pitcher.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos spoke with the media following the trade. Anthopoulos confirmed that while the club had checked in on Murphy ahead of the Winter Meetings, there were no true engagements.

“This Saturday, the Murphy scenario popped up in a three-way. All of a sudden, there’s a scenario where we could do something where we get Murphy and it’s a three-way deal. So we spent time on it over the weekend into today (Monday) and got it done,” Anthopoulos said following the trade announcement.

The trade did come at a somewhat high cost, as the Braves let go of Kyle Muller and William Contreras. However, Murphy’s abilities behind the dish solidified the deal for the Braves.

“It’s always hard to make trades, it’s always hard to trade guys away,” Anthopoulos added. “It’s just a rare opportunity to get a premium defensive player at a premium position. It’s tough, we gave up a lot of really talented guys that we liked, but we look at Sean and how he fits with this core and this group. It’s just a really good fit. Now you combine him with Travis, we put so much stock into that position. The bar is very high for us. We’re very particular, very specific about who we target in a role like that and this was about him, no doubt about it. Look, you’d love to give up less in these trades, but you’re trying to get a really good player that other teams want as well. So, that was the cost to get it done. We ultimately were willing, but no doubt, it’s hard to give up the talent that we did.”

Murphy, 28, appeared in 148 games for Oakland in 2022. He started 116 of those games behind the plate. His addition to the Braves roster will give some major depth alongside Travis d’Arnaud.

More Braves News:

MLB News:

Shortstop Carlos Correa is headed to the San Francisco Giants on a 13-year, $350M deal. This deal leaves Dansby Swanson as the last of the “big four” shortstops to be unsigned.

The Yankees, Twins, Cardinals, and Giants are reportedly in on LHP Carlos Rodon. The Yankees have issued the starter an offer that is well below his asking price.

The Kansas City Royals signed LHP Ryan Yarbrough to a one-year, $3M deal. Yarbrough has spent his last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Curt Simmons, 3x-All Star pitcher, died on Tuesday at 93 years old.

The Colorado Rockies signed reliever Pierce Johnson to a one-year, $5M deal. The deal also comes with potential incentives of $750K.

The Boston Red Sox have officially announced the signing of former Braves closer Kenley Jansen to a two-year, $32M deal.

The San Francisco Giants signed righty Ross Stripling to a two-year, $25M deal. The deal includes an opt-out clause at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

The Cleveland Guardians agreed to a one-year, $6M deal with Mike Zunino. In 2022, Zunino suffered from thoracic outlet syndrome and put up arguably the worst numbers of his career.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially announced the signing of RHP Vince Velasquez, who agreed to a one-year, $3.15M deal.