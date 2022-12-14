Hot Stove open thread

The Atlanta Braves introduced catcher Sean Murphy Wednesday morning and he discussed the trade that brought him from Oakland as well as his thoughts on being part of Atlanta’s young core going forward. Atlanta still has some work to do this offseason, but their first big move is in the books.
Here are the rest of Wednesday’s headlines from around Major League Baseball:
- The New York Yankees are reportedly among the teams that are showing interest in right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.
- Chris Bassitt agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and it sounds like the Padres might have had the second best offer.
- The Tigers, Cubs and Blue Jays made some free agent signings official. Detroit announced a one-year, $10 million deal with lefty Matt Boyd. The Blue Jays signed Kevin Keirmaier to a one-year, $9 million deal and the Cubs made the Cody Bellinger signing official on a one-year deal with a guaranteed amount of $17.5 million.
- The Blue Jays are also reportedly among the teams that have been in contact with free agent Johnny Cueto.
- Finally, the Dodgers acquired reliever J.P. Feyereisen from the Rays in exchange for minor league pitcher Jeff Belge. Feyereisen was recently designated for assignment by Tampa and recently underwent shoulder surgery. He isn’t expected to return until sometime in late August.
Loading comments...