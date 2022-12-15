This Day in Braves History: December 15th

Braves Franchise History

1948 - The Dodgers trade Pete Reiser to the Braves for outfielder Myron McCormick. The marvelously talented but reckless Reiser crashed into too many outfield walls and, according to Red Smith, was carried off on a stretcher 11 times.

1960 - The Braves acquire shortstop Roy McMillan and a player to be named later from the Reds in exchange for pitchers Joey Jay and Juan Pizarro.

1961 - The Braves send third baseman Ed Charles, catcher Joe Azcue and outfielder Manny Jimenez to the Athletics for Bob Shaw and Lou Klimchock. With Eddie Mathews at third, Charles was expendable. He will hit .288 with 17 home runs as a rookie in 1962.

MLB History

1920 - The National League reveals that 27,924 baseballs were used during the season. That is an increase of 10,248 from the previous season.

1933 - The major leagues agree on a uniform ball to be livelier than the ball used in the National League in recent seasons. Owners also agree to ban Sunday doubleheaders until after June 15.

1961 - Charles Comiskey Jr. sells his 46 percent interest in the White Sox to a group of 11 investors.

1980 - Dave Winfield becomes the highest-paid player in sports history when he agrees to a 10-year deal with the Yankees worth $16 million.

1993 - The White Sox sign free agent DH Julio Franco.

1997 - The Marlins trade Kevin Brown to the Padres in exchange for first baseman Derrek Lee and pitcher Rafael Medina and Steve Hoff.

2009 - The White Sox acquire OF Juan Pierre from the Dodgers for two minor leaguers.

2017- The Phillies sign free agent first baseman Carlos Santana to a three-year contract worth $60 million, the biggest granted so far this off-season.

2019 - The Diamondbacks agree to a five-year, $85 million deal with free agent starter Madison Bumgarner.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.