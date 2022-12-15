Daily Hammer Podcast: Analyzing the Trade Package For Sean Murphy, State of Braves Farm System

Now that a few days have passed, the Braves trade for Sean Murphy continues to be quite interesting to analyze from many different perspectives. One viewpoint is looking at the prospects the Braves traded away outside of William Contreras, and whether or not any of the talents truly had a future in Atlanta. While both Kyle Muller and Freddy Tarnok have made it to the majors already, did either really have a long-term future with the Braves?

Shawn Coleman welcomes Garrett Spain to discuss this and many more topics:

From a prospect perspective, initial reaction to the trade package sent away for Sean Murphy

Can William Contreras sustain his offensive output from last year?

How much of a loss to the Braves pitching depth are the departures of Muller and Tarnok?

The outlooks for Justin Yeager and Royber Salinas

A few arms that could emerge as the best on the farms for the Braves in 2023

Notable position prospects to pay attention too for 2023 and beyond

