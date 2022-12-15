Hot Stove open thread

Here are Thursday’s headlines from around Major League Baseball:
- The Reds have reportedly shown some interest in a reunion with free agent starter Johnny Cueto.
- The Cubs and reliever Brad Boxberger have an agreement on a one-year, $2 million salary.
- The Nationals are reportedly finalizing a deal to bring back right-hander Erasmo Ramirez on a one-year deal.
- The Giants are discussing a reunion with catcher Curt Casali.
- The Red Sox made the signing of outfielder Masataka Yoshida official Thursday. To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment.
