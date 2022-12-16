This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Matt Kemp to the Dodgers

Braves Franchise History

2013 - The Braves sign pitcher Gavin Floyd.

2017 - The Braves acquire first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, shortstop Charlie Culberson and pitchers Scott Kazmir and Brandon McCarthy in exchange for outfielder Matt Kemp.

MLB History

1926 - Judge Landis is given a new seven-year term as commissioner with a raise to $65,000.

1974 - Arbitrator Peter Seitz rules in favor of Jim Hunter in a dispute with A’s owner Charlie Finley making him a very attractive unrestricted free agent.

1982 - Tom Seaver’s trade back to the Mets from the Reds is completed after Seaver comes to contract terms with the Mets. Cincinnati acquires pitcher Charlie Puleo and two minor leaguers.

1983 - George Steinbrenner fires Billy Martin as manager of the Yankees for the third time. Yogi Berra replaces Martin as manager.

1991 - The Marlins sign their first player ever in 16-year-old Clemente Nunez.

1992 - Dusty Baker is hired to replace Roger Craig as manager of the Giants.

2002 - The Twins release first baseman David Ortiz who will soon be picked up by the Red Sox and go on to have a Hall of Fame career.

2003 - Miguel Tejada agrees to a six-year, $72 million deal with the Orioles.

2011 - Sentencing is announced in the trial of Barry Bonds. The major leagues’ all-time leading home run hitter is handed two-years of probation with a term of house arrest after being found guilty of obstruction of justice on April 13th. He is also fined $4,000 and ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.

2012 - The Mets trade Cy Young Award winner R.A. Dickey to Toronto, provided the Jays can reach a contract extension with Dickey. They will do so on December 17th, the two sides agreeing to a two-year deal worth $25 million, that will make the deal official. Catchers Josh Thole and Mike Nickeas accompany Dickey to Toronto, while catchers Travis d’Arnaud and John Buck and pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Wuilmer Becerra head to the Big Apple.

2012 - Andruw Jones, who played for the Yankees last season, signs with Japan’s Rakuten Golden Eagles.

2020 - In a groundbreaking decision, Major League Baseball grants major league status to the Negro Leagues for the period 1920-1948, meaning that statistics compiled by their players will now be part of the official baseball record. The decision affects seven leagues and some 3,400 players, including 35 Hall of Famers.

